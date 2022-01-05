TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 250,800 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $152,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,238. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

