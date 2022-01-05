TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 286,570 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $69,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 192,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

