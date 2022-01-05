TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 56,400 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $117,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 75.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NICE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $297,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.17.

NICE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.28. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

