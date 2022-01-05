TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of CarMax worth $64,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 43.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

KMX stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,720. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.