Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. Timken announced that it will make capital investments of more than $75 million through early 2022 to expand renewable energy business. Raw material cost inflation, supply chain and customer disruptions as well as pandemic related uncertainties are likely to dent fourth quarter’s margin. Timken’s earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Get Timken alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Timken stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Timken by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.