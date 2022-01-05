Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $463,459.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

