Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 182.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 96.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

