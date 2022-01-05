Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,398 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plexus by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

