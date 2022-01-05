Tokes Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

