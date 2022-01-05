Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

TMRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

