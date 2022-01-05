Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 11.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

