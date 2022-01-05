TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $275.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

