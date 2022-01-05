Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.90. Torrid shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

