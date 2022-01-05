Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOTDY remained flat at $$45.79 on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Toto has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

