Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TOTDY remained flat at $$45.79 on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Toto has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $70.23.
About Toto
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.