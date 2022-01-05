Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.25

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 14492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.