Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67 ($5.36).

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.82) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.55) to GBX 351 ($4.73) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:TRN opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 315.81. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

