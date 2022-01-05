TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.56. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

