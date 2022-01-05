Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.