Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

