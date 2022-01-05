Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

AGCO stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.