Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 549 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

WEX opened at $149.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

