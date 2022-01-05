Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAF stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

