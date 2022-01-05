Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

