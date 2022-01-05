Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

