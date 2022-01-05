Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

