Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $18,174,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.