Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Up 45.5% in December

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TACA remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,798. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

