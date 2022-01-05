Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TCNGF opened at $14.97 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

