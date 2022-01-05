Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.31

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.31 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.66). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 193,373 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £63.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.31.

In other news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,893.68).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

