TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 433,444 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $32.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSC. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

