Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $464.69

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.69 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.27). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.06), with a volume of 17,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £214.88 million and a PE ratio of 71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.69.

In other news, insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,657.90 ($13,014.28). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($50,934.25). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,621.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

