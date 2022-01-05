Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,408 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

