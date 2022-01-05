Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.82 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.