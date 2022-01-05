Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

