Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $605.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $626.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

