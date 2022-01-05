Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,474 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Euronet Worldwide worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

