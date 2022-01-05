Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,043 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $43,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

