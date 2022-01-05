Truist Financial Corp Sells 343,607 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $47,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 289,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

