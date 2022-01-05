Truist Securities Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

