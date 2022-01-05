Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.70 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

