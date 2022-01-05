Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $618.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

