Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.52 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

