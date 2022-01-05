Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $171,000 in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

