Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 516 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3,969.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1,215.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

