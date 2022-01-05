Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $336.03 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,941 shares of company stock worth $62,625,110 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.