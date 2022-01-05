Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TUWOY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 53,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.