Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the November 30th total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tuniu by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOUR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 208.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

