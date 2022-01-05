Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

TPC stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

