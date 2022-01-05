Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $234.18 and last traded at $236.44, with a volume of 133002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.00.

Specifically, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

