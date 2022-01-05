Typhoon Network Hits Market Cap of $527,122.34 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $527,122.34 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00077873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.87 or 0.08189098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,309.12 or 0.99748336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

